23XI Racing makes surprise hire in Tyler Reddick for 2024

By DAN GELSTON
23XI Racing signed Tyler Reddick for the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Reddick signed a multi-year deal with 23XI and is now positioned as an anchor for the team for years ahead. Reddick will finish out the remaining season and a half driving for Richard Childress Motorsports.  Reddick is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and is in his third full season driving for RCR. He is is coming off his breakthrough first career Cup victory on July 3 at Road America. 23XI has not yet decided how Reddick will fit in the lineup that currently includes drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace.

