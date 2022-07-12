All-Stars Rodón, Martinez, Cooper in; Hader, Harper out

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper have been added for next week’s All-Star Game. They replaced Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Houston’s Yordan Álvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities. Rodón made the All-Star team for the second straight season. Martinez is a five-time All-Star. Cooper becomes the 31st first-time All-Star this year.