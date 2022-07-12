Astros blow 4-run lead, rally in 9th to beat Angels 6-5

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Angels. José Altuve led off the ninth with a walk from Angels closer Raisel Iglesias. Aledmys Díaz singled before a double to right by Tucker, a first-time All-Star selection last week. The Astros wasted a strong six-inning start by Luis Garcia with a mistake-filled seventh. Pinch-hitter David MacKinnon had a two-RBI single during that four-run rally in the seventh for the Angels, who had only two hits in their latest offensively inept performance.