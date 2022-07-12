British Open returns to home of golf at St. Andrews

By The Associated Press

Golf’s oldest championship returns to the home of golf. There’s always something special about a British Open at St. Andrews. This one rises to an even greater occasion as the 150th edition. Tiger Woods is playing his third major of the year. Xander Schauffele is coming off his second straight win. Rory McIlroy tries to end eight years without a major. All the elements are in place. Elsewhere, the PGA Tour stages its only modified Stableford scoring tournament in Lake Tahoe. The LPGA Tour has its only official team event in Michigan. But it’s all about St. Andrews this week.