Brogdon, Gallinari willing to sacrifice to help Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari both know what it’s like to get close to winning an NBA championship. Brogdon was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first three years there before being traded two years ahead of the Bucks ultimately winning the title. Gallinari bounced around on five different teams before helping Atlanta make a surprise Eastern Conference finals run in 2021. It’s why the Celtics’ top free agency pickups are eager to be in Boston, a team they feel they can help claim the championship that eluded it this past season. For Brogdon, who was Indiana’s leading scorer last season, that includes accepting an understudy role to incumbent point guard Marcus Smart.