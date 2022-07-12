Debate rages whether an Open at St. Andrews completes career

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — One of the famous lines of Bobby Jones often cited by Jack Nicklaus is that a golfer’s career is not complete without winning an Open at St. Andrews. They presumably said that after having won. Rory McIlroy can appreciate the sentiment. He calls it the holy grail for professional golfers. And there will be a lot of disappointed players if that’s the case. Top players probably get no more than five chances in their careers. One great player whose career was complete would be Tom Watson. He won the Open five times. Just never at St. Andrews.