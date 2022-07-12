Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to new 4-year deal

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh after all. The Penguins and the Russian star have agreed to a four-year deal that will pay Malkin $6.1 million annually. The two sides reached an agreement just hours before the three-time Stanley Cup-winning center was set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. Instead, the 35-year-old Malkin will remain alongside longtime teammates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang as the trio head into their late 30s. Letang and the Penguins agreed to a six-year contract last week.