Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA

PARIS (AP) — Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director. The FIA says Masi is relocating to Australia “to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.” The 44-year-old Masi had been race director for three years but was replaced following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. At the time, it was announced Masi was staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.