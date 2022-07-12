Former Red Wings coach Blashill joins Lightning as assistant

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is joining the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced the move, selecting Blashill to replace Derek Lalonde on Jon Cooper’s staff. Lalonde had been hired to replace Blashill. The 48-year-old Blashill coached the Red Wings the past seven seasons. Detroit missed the playoffs in six of the seven seasons. Blashill joins a staff that includes assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler and goaltender coach Frantz Jean. The two-time defending champion Lightning were dethroned by Colorado last month in the Stanley Cup Final.