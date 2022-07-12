Skip to Content
Published 9:42 PM

Giants slug 4 HRs, Webb fans 8 in 13-0 win over Diamondbacks

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0. Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy Young winner to his seventh loss in nine decisions. Giants outfielder Luis González pitched the ninth and allowed two singles. It’s the fourth time this season that manager Gabe Kapler has used Gonzalez in relief.

