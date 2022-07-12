Grizzlies tie Summer League scoring record, beat Nets 120-84

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 31 points, David Roddy added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies tied the Las Vegas Summer League record for points in a game in a 120-84 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Grizzlies (2-1), who never trailed and led by double figures for more than 33 minutes, hit 12 3-pointers, shot 59% from the field and had 31 assists. Their 120 points matched the record set by the Denver Nuggets in 2007. Cam Thomas made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 29 points for Brooklyn (1-2).