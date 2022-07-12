Skip to Content
House committee accepts Snyder’s offer to testify virtually

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour saying Snyder would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena. The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information. Snyder refused to testify when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. His camp has until Wednesday at noon EDT to confirm Snyder will appear before the committee.

