Mayfield: ‘No animosity’ toward Browns, awaits fresh start

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield said he was “shocked” to learn that he was not in the Cleveland Browns’ future plans earlier this offseason. But the 2018 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick has had a few months now to digest the Browns’ decision to replace him with Deshaun Watson and is eager to take advantage of a fresh start with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield said he’s had to learn to roll with the punches and that the trade to Carolina will test how he handles adversity. Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback spot when the Panthers get to training camp.