MLB testing modified “pie slice” infield shift ban in minors

NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida State League will limit defensive shifts by drawing chalk lines in a pie shape from second base to the outfield grass starting July 22, prohibiting infielders from the marked area pre-pitch in an experiment that could increase offense. Major League Baseball has been testing shift limits all season at Double-A and Class A, requiring teams to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base. The experiment in the Class A FSL was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by MLB.