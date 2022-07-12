Olson, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 4-1 victory over Mets

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Adam Duvall went deep for two runs in the seventh and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 4-1. The defending World Series champion Braves trimmed the Mets’ NL East lead to 1 1/2 games, and the teams will play the rubber match of the three-game series Wednesday. The Braves haven’t lost consecutive games since June 17-18. They are 30-9 since June 1, best in the major leagues over that span. Atlanta had one hit against Mets starter David Peterson before Olson crushed a slider 426 feet to straightaway center field.