Pelicans 2nd-rounder Liddell diagnosed with torn right ACL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will keep him out indefinitely. The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward out of Ohio State occurred during the third quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Subsequent imaging has confirmed that Liddell has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Liddell was drafted 41st overall. He averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with the Buckeyes last season.

