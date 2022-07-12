Pinder’s 12th-inning slam lifts A’s over Rangers 14-7

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chad Pinder hit a grand slam during an eight-run 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics overcame another homer by Corey Seager to beat the Texas Rangers 14-7. Pinder was Texas’ automatic runner to open the 12th and scored on Vimael Machin’s sacrifice fly off Dennis Santana. Three more runs scored before Pinder came to bat with the bases loaded, and he hit the first pitch from Kolby Allard into the left-field seats to make it 14-6. Dermis Garcia had an RBI double during the inning for his first major league hit. Ramon Laureano also had an RBI single, and Elvis Andrus drew a bases-loaded walk.