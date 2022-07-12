Plum, Wilson lead Las Vegas to 107-101 win over New York

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 107-101. Wilson also had 14 rebounds for the Aces. The two teams played last week before the All-Star break and combined for the highest scoring regulation game in WNBA history with New York winning 116-107. This game nearly matched it. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 27 points and Howard added 20 for New York, which was 15 for 31 from behind the arc.