Pogacar’s teammate Bennett out of Tour with COVID-19

MEGEVE, France (AP) — New Zealand rider George Bennett has been forced out of the Tour de France ahead of Tuesday’s Stage 10 after testing positive for COVID-19. Bennett was riding in support of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar. Their UAE-Emirates team doctor Adrian Rotunno says Bennett was tested on the rest day Monday after showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Bennett is the second rider from the UAE-Emirates to leave the race because of a positive test after Vegard Stake Laengen last week. Bennett was 32nd in the general classification.