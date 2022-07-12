Powers scores 35, Lynx top Mercury 118-107 in 2 overtimes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers had career highs of 35 points and 12 rebounds, Rachel Banham added season highs of 25 points and seven assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 118-107 in two overtimes. Kayla McBride was 9 of 9 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points for Minnesota (9-15). Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Jessica Shepard added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Sophie Cunningham scored 36 points, hit six 3-pointers and had five steals — all career highs — for Phoenix (10-15). Skylar Diggins-Smith added a season-high 32 points and 10 assists, and Diana Taurasi scored 17 points.