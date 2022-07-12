Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak, beating the Dodgers 7-6. The Cardinals have won three straight. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card game when Chris Turner hit a two-run, walk-off homer off Alex Reyes for a 3-1 victory. Pujols, MLB’s oldest player at 42 years old, is 11 home runs behind Alex Rodriquez, who has 696 career homers.