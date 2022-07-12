Sale works 5 scoreless in debut, Red Sox lose 3-2 to Rays

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn’t hold a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Sale had been out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage. He allowed three hits with one walk and struck out five. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing. Corey Kluber allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts. The Rays went ahead 3-2 on the sixth on an RBI single by pinch-hitter Francisco Mejía and two subsequent errors by the Red Sox.