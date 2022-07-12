Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

Scotty Bowman says he no longer works for the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hockey Hall of Famer who won the Stanley Cup nine times as a coach had been a senior hockey operations adviser since 2008. The 88-year-old says it is time to move on but he is not ready to retire just yet. Bowman’s son Stan resigned as general manager in October after an investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations against an assistant coach by a player revealed he knew about the situation. Scotty says he left the team on good terms after what he called a pretty uncomfortable year.