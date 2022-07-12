Spain midfielder Rodri signs 3-year extension with Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the English Premier League champion through the 2026-27 season. The 26-year-old Spain international has made 151 appearances for City since joining from Atlético Madrid three years ago. The holding midfielder has helped City win back-to-back league titles and the League Cup twice during his three seasons at the Etihad Stadium. City has added striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips to manager Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer.