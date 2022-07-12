US cricket team one win from reaching first World Cup

By ENOCK MUCHINJO

Associated Press

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — It figures that Vatsal Vaghela’s first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field. Baseball eclipsed cricket as America’s summer pastime more than a century ago but Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week. They need just one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time. The U.S. has advanced to the semifinals in Zimbabwe of a qualifying tournament for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. One more win, and the Americans are in.