Warriors assistant Ron Adams wins NBCA’s Tex Winter Award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden State assistant coach Ron Adams is the winner of this year’s Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award, which is presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Adams has spent more than 50 years in coaching and is entering his 30th year in the NBA. He is known as a defensive mastermind and a player-development guru, plus has long been one of the game’s most respected assistants. The announcement happened Tuesday.