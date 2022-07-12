Zalatoris could complete golf’s Second Slam at British Open

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Will Zalatoris has a chance to join some illustrious company at British Open. It’s just not for the reason he would like. Zalatoris is one runner-up finish from completing a career Second Slam of placing second at all four major tournaments. Jack Nicklaus has done it. So have Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson. The difference is those guys have won majors galore and the 25-year-old Zalatoris has never won any kind of tournament on the PGA Tour. Zalatoris says “obviously I’d like to replace some of the silver medals with some gold medals.” Zalatoris turned professional in 2018 and already has finished second at the Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.