Zimmerman, Ferreira, Arriola, Yedlin Long head MLS All-Stars

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game. The game will take place on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mexico’s Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected. The All-Star team will face Mexican league All-Stars. Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each. Twelve players were selected through fan, player and media voting. Another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota and two were chosen by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.