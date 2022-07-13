2021 NCAA wrestling champ Ferrari no longer with Oklahoma St

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has announced that wrestler A.J. Ferrari is no longer with the program. Ferrari was the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class in 2021 and injured in a January accident. Court records in Payne County, Oklahoma, show a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week. Ferrari has signed an NIL deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.