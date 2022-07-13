Avalanche re-sign defenseman Manson to $18M, 4-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Josh Manson to a four-year contract worth $18 million. The contract carries an annual salary cap hit of $4.5 million. Acquiring Manson at the trade deadline was one of several moves that helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001. Manson dished out several big hits during the Avalanche’s championship run that culminated with beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. The move comes after Colorado re-signed Valeri Nichushkin to a $49 million, eight-year deal and likely spells the end of Nazem Kadri’s time in Denver.