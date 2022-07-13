Baylor, Oklahoma St talk 2022 after Big 12 thriller of 2021

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baylor and Oklahoma State have returned to the site of their Big 12 championship game thriller as they turn their focus to a new season. The Bears won the 2021 title with a dazzling goal-line tackle in the final seconds at AT&T Stadium. Media days are being held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams went on to win New Years Six bowl games after the loss knocked the Cowboys out of playoff contention. Baylor is the top choice in the Big 12 preseason poll a year after being picked eighth. Oklahoma State is third behind Oklahoma.