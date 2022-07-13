Devils deal Zacha to Bruins as NHL free agency set to open

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

The New Jersey Devils swapped forwards with the Boston Bruins, trading winger Pavel Zacha for center Erik Haula in a trade completed less than an hour before the NHL’s free agency period opens. The move balances out the Devils’ lineup with New Jersey in the mix to land forward Johnny Gaudreau. The trade provides New Jersey more cost certainty under the salary cap to go after Gaudreau, one of free agency’s top prizes after turning down an offer to re-sign with the Calgary Flames. Zacha is a restricted free agent and eligible for salary arbitration this offseason. The Sabres locked up one of their top offensive players by agreeing to re-sign Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million.