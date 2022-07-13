Dodgers erase late 6-run deficit, rally past Cardinals 7-6

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed out of a huge hole in a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine, charged back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. The late rally took unbeaten All-Star Tony Gonsolin off the hook for his first loss of the season after an ineffective start. Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the eighth and Trea Turner’s two-run single cut it to 6-5. Max Muncy tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which had won three straight.