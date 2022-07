CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Durán scored two goals early and the Chicago Fire cruised to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC. Durán scored in the 4th minute and notched a brace in the 16th with his third goal of the season for Chicago (7-10-5). Gaga Slonina made two saves to earn a clean sheet for the Fire. Quentin Westberg had four saves for Toronto (5-12-4).