Finding a place to watch not always easy at British Open

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods called it “historic” and his “favorite.” Jack Nicklaus labeled it “a magical place.” They should know. Woods and Nicklaus are two of the greatest golfers the game has ever produced and they’ve each won two British Open titles at St. Andrews. The Old Course is hosting the 150th Open Championship this year, so getting a good spot to watch the action is going to be tough on a layout so narrow and flat that there are no central viewing areas on the storied course. Royal and Ancient club member David Spence says to go to the grandstand at the back of the first green “because you can see the first, 18 and the 17th green.”