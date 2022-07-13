Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:18 AM

Global game: NBA’s Summer League has international influence

KTVZ

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone has won 24 championships as a basketball coach in the Philippines. But this summer he took some time to be an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and be part of NBA Summer League. Cone’s presence was just part of this year’s international feel to Summer League. This summer, there were no fewer than 86 international players on the rosters in Las Vegas. That means roughly one in every five players in the league were born outside of the U.S.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content