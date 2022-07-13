Hernández homers twice, Jays win first game under Schneider

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays won their first game after firing manager Charlie Montoyo, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2. Toronto swept a two-game series, taking the finale under the charge of interim manager John Schneider, who will skipper the team the rest of the season. Hernández homered off Zack Wheeler in the fourth and went deep off Bubby Rossman in the eighth for his 13th career multihomer game. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season.