Jon Gray sharp through 7 innings, Rangers beat A’s 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jon Gray allowed only a fourth-inning infield single in seven shutout innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2. Leody Taveras and Brad Miller hit two-run singles during a five-run first inning for the Rangers. Gray struck out nine and walked none, winning for the fifth time in his last six starts. Texas took a 5-0 lead into the ninth, when Jose Leclerc gave up solo homers to Skye Bolt and Ramon Laureano. Garrett Richards was called upon for a one-out save, his first of the season. Paul Blackburn had a rough first inning for Oakland and took the loss.