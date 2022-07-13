Kamara’s goal helps DC United earn 2-2 draw with Columbus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew. After a scoreless first half, Cucho Hernández found the net in the 62nd minute to give Columbus (6-5-9) a 1-0 lead. Taxiarchis Fountas pulled D.C. United (5-10-4) even with a goal in the 80th minute, but Hernández answered one minute later with his third goal in his two matches with the Crew.