Lindor leads Mets’ HR barrage in 7-3 win over Morton, Braves

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Francisco Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3. The NL East-leading Mets won two of three in the series and lead the second-place Braves by 2 1/2 games. Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also homered for the Mets. Bassitt improved to 5-2 in eight road starts this season by allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Atlanta’s Charlie Morton gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers. The three homers allowed matched his career high.