Mamukelashvili helps Bucks top Timberwolves in Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and 15 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 87-75 on Wednesday at the Las Vegas Summer League. Mamukelashvili also had four of Milwaukee’s 25 assists on 30 field goals. MarJon Beauchamp made four of Milwaukee’s 15 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Rayjon Tucker, Lindell Wigginton and Zylan Cheatham each scored 14 points. Milwaukee led 65-63 after three quarters before opening the fourth on a 11-2 run to take control. Minnesota didn’t make its first field goal of the fourth quarter until the 5:17 mark. Kevon Harris scored 16 points for Minnesota.