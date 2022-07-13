New commish: Big 12 open for business amid realignment talk

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says the league is open for business. While nothing is imminent, he says all options will be explored as he prepares to take over with conference realignment again in the forefront. Yormark made his introductory marks at the start of the league’s football media days. He says he’s excited about the transformative moment and the opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand and business. The 55-year-old Yormark is joining the Big 12 from his role as an executive on the commercial side of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. He was previously CEO of the Brooklyn Nets.