NHL free agency: Johnny Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets a winner

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer

The Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash in NHL free agency, stunning the league by landing Johnny Gaudreau with a seven-year contract for $68.25 million. Gaudreau rendered Calgary a loser when he informed the Flames on the eve of free agency that he was not signing their eight-year offer to stay. Columbus added a 28-year-old, six-time All-Star in the prime of his career. The diminutive and dynamic wing had career highs last season with 40 goals and 115 points, giving him 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games in Calgary.