Ohtani wins 6th straight start, triples in Angels’ 7-1 win

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won his sixth straight start by striking out 12 in six innings and also hit a two-run triple in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Ohtani improved to 9-4 and became the fifth pitcher to have at least 50 strikeouts and allow one or fewer earned runs over a five-game span since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913. The Angels snapped a five-game losing streak. Mike Trout sat out with back spasms. Houston’s Cristian Javier went only 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs but had 10 strikeouts.