R&A chief Slumbers blasts LIV Golf as ‘driven by money’

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers is blasting the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series as being driven by money. Slumber says the circuit run by two-time British Open champion Greg Norman isn’t in the best interest of golf. Slumbers says the British Open has a right to review the criteria that exempts players into the British Open and those could be changed. But he says that would not include banning a player who is otherwise qualified. Slumbers says what makes golf special is the spirit and open nature of a sport that is based more on merit than money.