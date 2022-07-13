Real Madrid switches from Audi to BMW
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is driving away from a partnership of nearly two decades with Audi and switching to BMW as one of its main sponsors. The new deal means all Madrid soccer and basketball players will get BMW vehicles beginning this season. BMW Spain says it will provide fully electric cars to the players and coaches who can choose their own model. Madrid players had been driving Audi cars until now. The deal’s financial details were not immediately disclosed.
