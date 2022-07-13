Tiger Woods now an honorary member of Royal & Ancient

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Already a two-time winner at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods has another honor before he even hit a shot in the 150th edition of the British Open. He’s now an honorary member of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. The R&A used the occasion of its big celebration week to confer honorary membership to Open champions Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is still using a Bridgestone golf ball. He’s just not getting paid for it. Bridgestone says they have agreed to end their endorsement after DeChambeau signed on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.