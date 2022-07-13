Trout expected to play in All-Star Game despite back spasms

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is still expected to play in next week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium despite dealing with upper back spasms. The Los Angeles Angels superstar wasn’t in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros and could miss at least the next two games. Trout left Tuesday night’s game during the fifth inning. The three-time AL MVP was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game. Trout is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs and has been bothered by several minor injuries this year.