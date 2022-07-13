Vingegaard seizes Tour lead after 1st big mountain stage

COL DU GRANON, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard has won the first big mountain stage of the Tour de France to claim the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar. Two-time defending champion Pogacar cracked in the final ascent on Wednesday. Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard moved away from Pogacar on his way to the top of the Col du Granon. The stage also featured two other monster climbs in the form of the daunting Col du Telegraphe and Col du Galibier. It was Vingegaard’s first stage win at cycling’s biggest race. The Danish rider was runner-up last year in the general classification behind Pogacar.