Yankees’ Severino exits with right shoulder tightness

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino allowed three consecutive home runs to Cincinnati and left a start against the Reds because of right shoulder tightness. Severino is to undergo an MRI on Thursday. The 28-year-old right-hander allowed homers to Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild in a four-pitch span on the second. After Yankees manager Aaron Boone and an athletic trainer came to the mound, Severino finished the inning, He went to the mound to start the third and threw a warmup pitch, then walked off and was replaced by rookie JP Sears.